TCN declares force majeure on Offa 132kV Transmission Substation

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Osogbo Region, has declared force majeure on its Offa 132kV Transmission Substation following a robbery incident at the facility.

In a statement, General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said that the station was invaded by heavily-armed men who forcefully gained access to the control room and held all personnel on duty hostage at gunpoint.

Mbah stated that the attackers ordered the operator on duty to open both the Offa and Ojoku 33kV feeders at exactly 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2026 and demanded a total shutdown of the substation. During the incident, control switches and relay buttons were tampered with, and the 40MVA transformer was opened at approximately 1:07 a.m.

After the operation, however, the 40MVA transformer was restored at 1:13 a.m. and the Offa 33kV feeder was restored at 1:14 a.m., while the Ojoku 33kV feeder was restored at 2:15 a.m.

“TCN regrets the inconvenience this incident may have caused and reaffirms its mandate to transmit bulk electricity efficiently to distribution companies’ load centres across the country” she pleaded.