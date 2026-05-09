TCN declares force majeure on Offa 132kV Transmission Substation

09 May 2026 1:45 pm WAT

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Enugu State

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Osogbo Region, has declared force majeure on its Offa 132kV Transmission Substation following a robbery incident at the facility.

In a statement, General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said that the station was invaded by heavily-armed men who forcefully gained access to the control room and held all personnel on duty hostage at gunpoint.

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Mbah stated that the attackers ordered the operator on duty to open both the Offa and Ojoku 33kV feeders at exactly 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2026 and demanded a total shutdown of the substation. During the incident, control switches and relay buttons were tampered with, and the 40MVA transformer was opened at approximately 1:07 a.m.

After the operation, however, the 40MVA transformer was restored at 1:13 a.m. and the Offa 33kV feeder was restored at 1:14 a.m., while the Ojoku 33kV feeder was restored at 2:15 a.m.

“TCN regrets the inconvenience this incident may have caused and reaffirms its mandate to transmit bulk electricity efficiently to distribution companies’ load centres across the country” she pleaded.

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