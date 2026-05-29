Taylor Swift concert attack plotter sentenced to 15 years in Austria

By Lawrence Agbo

An Austrian court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of planning a terrorist attack targeting a Taylor Swift concert during her Eras Tour in Vienna.

The defendant, identified in line with Austrian privacy rules as Beran A., was convicted of terrorism-related offences after admitting his role in the foiled plot linked to the singer’s August 2024 performances.

Court documents and international reports, including BBC News and Reuters, show that he was arrested on August 7, 2024, just one day before Swift was due to begin a three-night run at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium.

Security agencies said the planned attack was disrupted following intelligence provided by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which prompted Austrian authorities to act swiftly and prevent what officials described as a potentially mass-casualty incident.

The intervention led to the cancellation of all three scheduled concerts, leaving tens of thousands of fans disappointed after tickets had sold out for the shows.

During trial proceedings in Wiener Neustadt, the accused pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

“I would just like to say that I am sorry,” he told the court before sentencing.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused had been radicalised and had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group. Investigators also revealed he attempted to source weapons, including a machine gun and grenade, while studying extremist online materials on bomb-making techniques.

Authorities further disclosed that he had produced a quantity of triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a volatile explosive often associated with terrorist incidents.

A court-appointed psychiatrist testified that there was no evidence of mental illness, stating that the radicalisation had no psychiatric explanation.

Investigators said the suspect planned to target concertgoers using knives and homemade explosives outside the stadium during the event.

In a related case, another individual, identified as Arda K., was sentenced to 12 years in prison for involvement in the same extremist network connected to the plot.

The foiled attack previously drew global attention after Taylor Swift described the cancellation of her Vienna shows as “devastating,” adding that the incident left her with “a new sense of fear.”

She later praised authorities for preventing what could have been a tragedy, noting that their intervention meant “we were grieving concerts and not lives.”