Taraba 2027: Nyame dumps PDP for Accord Party, picks guber form

By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Professor Jerome Nyame has announced his formal resignation from the People’s Democratic Party PDP and registration with the Accord Party where he has already picked the gubernatorial form of the party ahead of 2027 Guber race in the State.

Nyame who stated this at a Press conference in Jalingo as the sole Gubernatorial aspirant of Accord Party in Taraba State dismissed threats to his life saying that he has the people on his side and the threats will not deter him from pursuing his goal to salvage the State from sinking completely.

He said that his decision is driven by urgent moral responsibility to save the State before it collapsed completely rather than personal ambition.

“After deep consultations with elders, youths, women, professionals, traditional stakeholders, and patriotic citizens across the state, I have officially resigned my membership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) dated 17th April 2026 and joined the Accord Party to contest for the 2027 Governorship of Taraba State.

“For years, the people of Taraba have watched the enormous potential of our state wasted through poor governance, weak institutions, rising indebtedness, and policies that have failed to improve the lives of ordinary Tarabans. Despite our rich agricultural resources, tourism potentials, mineral deposits, and hardworking population, Taraba remains underdeveloped. Roads are abandoned, hospitals are struggling, schools are underfunded, unemployment is rising, businesses are suffocating under economic hardship, we are the only state in the federation in which more than thirty years after creation we still count almost five local councils that are yet to be connected to electricity grid, while insecurity and tribal division still persist.

“More troubling is the growing debt profile of the state without corresponding infrastructural or economic advancement. The future generations are being burdened with liabilities while the people continue to suffer without visible development. Our own share of the national wealth keep disappearing into a seeming blackhole. Keeping quiet while our state is keeps drifting helplessly into a bottomless abyss, has jolted me as well as hundreds of thousands of Tarabans on the need to bring back our own acre of the nation unto the right tract. The track of progress and development. It is my committed belief as well as that of the majority of our people that time has come to free our state from the shackles of an arrested development, unto the path of dignity and ease from an inflicted pains of poverty and want

“It is with these painful fact that I am stepping forward under the Accord Party with a bold recovery blueprint anchored on the principle of 3Rs Solution Framework: Recovery, Resource utilization and Renegotiation as immediate solution to address the urgent debt situation inflicted on us by accidental and unprepared leadership”.

Professor Nyame further maintained that his administration will prioritise security, youth empowerment, people-centred infrastructural revolution, and harnessing of the natural potentials of the State to place the State in advantaged position among the comity of States in the country.

“Fellow citizens, this movement is bigger than politics. It is about the existential survival and the future of our children and the destiny of Taraba State. The time has come to move beyond empty promises and embrace purposeful leadership.

“I call on all Tarabans regardless of party, tribe, religion, or social status to join the peoples movement whose aim is the total and uncompromising restoration of a dignified statehood Taraba State and it’s humble hard working people from their present state of penury where opportunities are a reserve of a privileged few” he concluded.