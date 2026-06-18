Take battle to terrorists, IGP charges officers

By Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu , has charged police officers to take the fight directly to criminals, stressing that it is better to remain on the offensive than to be reactive.

The IGP, who spoke yesterday in Kano during a strategic meeting with officers of the Kano State Command, said: “It is far better to strike first and stay on the offensive than to remain only reactive.

“When bandits know we fire back decisively, they will think twice. Keep pushing hard, stay sharp and sustain this momentum.”

Represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the North-West Zone, DIG Suleiman Abdul, the IGP announced the establishment of six core administrative pillars designed to strengthen the nation’s internal security architecture.

Among the pillars is the operationalisation of “Handshake Patrols” between contiguous states to deny criminals jurisdictional escape routes.

The IGP also announced a renewed commitment to intelligence-led and technology-driven security management, noting that the police are moving away from purely conventional and reactive methods toward evidence-based law enforcement powered by data analytics, digital forensics and a centralised information framework.

He further pledged to restructure elite tactical units, with their operations governed by strict rules of engagement and civilian oversight.

According to him, modern urban policing cannot be achieved through physical presence alone but must be driven by timely, accurate and actionable intelligence.

“Kano Command must fully leverage data analytics, digital forensics and centralised information frameworks to map urban crime hotspots and track illicit financial flows that sustain gang activities,” he said.

“Compliance with the Suspects’ Information Capturing Process within the Nigeria Police Force Incidents and Crime Database (NPF-ICD) must be enforced across all divisions and tactical offices without exception.

“This will enable you to build comprehensive criminal histories, trace syndicates and systematically isolate repeat offenders.”

The IGP also warned against unprofessional conduct by personnel.

“The administration demands absolute professional discipline and has zero tolerance for personnel high-handedness, corruption or extortion, which alienate the public,” he said.