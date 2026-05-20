Taiwan inalienable part of China’s territory – Chinese govt

Says Taiwan will never be a country

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has restated its One-China Policy, saying that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

The Chinese government also said Taiwan has never been a country and will never be a country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated this during a regular press conference in Beijing, China.

His comments followed Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te’s expression that he hoped to continue arms purchases from the United States, while also saying that if he had the opportunity to have a phone call with President Donald Trump, he had a responsibility to express the voice of Taiwanese society.

Lai had also said that Taiwan is an independent sovereign country.

Guo, however, dismissed the statement, saying that the Taiwanese authorities have developed a conditioned response of making every attempt to grab attention.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. It has never been a country and will never be a country. The Lai Ching-te authorities have developed a conditioned response of making every attempt to grab attention, which only time and again revealed their true nature as provocateurs and saboteurs of peace. “Taiwan independence” and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water. Soliciting external support and pursuing military build-up to seek “Taiwan independence” is doomed to fail,” Guo said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson further said China’s firm opposition to United States arms sales to China’s Taiwan region is consistent and clear.

“The U.S. needs to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and take concrete actions to uphold the overall China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Guo also said.

Reacting to the Taiwanese leader’s statement that foreign forces cannot decide the future of Taiwan, nor can Taiwan be held hostage by fear, division or short-term interest, Guo stated that there is but one China in the world.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The two sides of the Strait belong to one and the same China, and this is the real status quo across the Taiwan Strait. “Taiwan independence” and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water. “Taiwan independence” separatist forces constitute the biggest destroyer of the status quo across the Strait and the biggest source of disruption to peace and stability in the region.”

He added that to safeguard peace and stability across the Strait, one must firmly follow the one-China principle and stand against Taiwan independence separatist forces.

“Recently, leaders and political figures from the overwhelming majority of countries in the international community has reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle through various ways. Facts show that opposing “Taiwan independence” separatism and supporting China’s reunification is where the arc of history bends and public opinion trends.

“Lai Ching-te’s persistent separatist stance and his true agenda of seeking “Taiwan independence” under the cover of so-called democracy has proved himself as a saboteur of peace, creator of crisis and troublemaker. No matter what “Taiwan independence” separatist forces say or do, the people in the Taiwan region will not be misled; the fundamental reality that the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affairs will not be changed; the international commitment to the one-China principle will not be shaken; and the historical trend that China will and must achieve reunification will not be stopped,” Guo concluded.