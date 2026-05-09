By I.N.A. UGWUEGEDE

It is with profound humility and a deep sense of nostalgia that I stand before you today as Chairman of this year’s Herbert Macaulay Memorial Lecture. To be invited back to the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka — the institution that shaped my intellectual foundations, my professional discipline, and my early dreams — is an honour that touches me deeply.

There are moments in life when the past and the present meet in a way that feels almost poetic. Today is one of those moments. Walking through these familiar corridors, seeing the iconic and some new, structures, and feeling the unmistakable Great Lion spirit, brings back memories of long nights of study, the camaraderie of classmates, the mentorship of lecturers, and the youthful ambition that this institution nurtured in all of us. UNN is not just where we studied; it is where we became, and Agbebi, this Faculty of Engineering, was the incubator.

So, to the Dean and the entire Faculty of Engineering, I say thank you. Thank you for remembering one of your own. Thank you for the privilege of chairing this prestigious lecture. And thank you for continuing to uphold the legacy of excellence that has defined this faculty since its inception.

This annual lecture bears the name of a man whose contributions to Nigeria transcend engineering. Herbert Olayinka Samuel Heelas Badmus Macaulay — engineer, surveyor, architect, nationalist, and political pioneer — is rightly celebrated as the Father of Nigerian Nationalism. His life reminds us that engineering is not merely a technical discipline; it is a tool for societal transformation. The theme of this year’s lecture — Sustainable Engineering Practice for National Development; Innovative Solutions and Technological Advancement in an AI Era — could not be more timely.

We live in a world where artificial intelligence, automation, renewable energy, advanced materials, biotechnology, and digital infrastructure are reshaping every sector. Nations that harness these technologies responsibly and strategically will lead the future. Those that fail to adapt risk being left behind. Nigeria’s development indices remain far from ideal, and the challenge before the Faculty is to contribute meaningfully — in practical, measurable terms — to solving our national development needs and preparing the nation for its rightful place in a rapidly evolving world. I suspect, with reason, that this reality informed the Faculty’s choice of theme today, and I salute them for it.

But let me also say this: the true value of today’s gathering will not lie in fine speeches or captivating discussions — necessary as they may be. The true value will lie in the emergence of implementable, actionable ideas distilled from today’s proceedings, ready to be incorporated into a national plan of action. That is the expectation before us.

I stand here today, not only as an alumnus of this great Faculty, but also as someone who is privileged to be currently serving as a Special Adviser to the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, and as a Non-Executive Commissioner at the Nigerian Communications Commission. These dual vantage points give me a unique window into the intersection of engineering, policy, governance, and national development.

From my work in the National Assembly, I am acutely aware that a vast majority of Nigeria’s capital budget is devoted to engineering-related projects. Every year, the Federal Government allocates trillions of naira to engineering sectors. In the 2025 national budget, for example, over ₦4 trillion is devoted directly to engineering projects across Works, Power, Transport, Water Resources, and other infrastructure-heavy ministries. When you consider the broader capital expenditure envelope — ₦26 trillion — the vast majority depends on engineering expertise. This means something profound: Engineering is one of the single largest areas of national investment in Nigeria. Roads, bridges, power systems, railways, housing, water infrastructure, digital backbone, public works — these are not just line items in a budget. They are societal problems waiting for engineering solutions. They are opportunities for innovation, for nation–building, and for transforming the economic and technological landscape of this country. If Nigeria is spending trillions on engineering, then Nigeria is placing trillions of naira worth of trust in engineers. And if we are to justify that trust, our engineering institutions — including this great Faculty —must rise boldly to the challenge of the future.

Allow me also to speak from my vantage point at the Nigerian Communications Commission. The NCC sits at the heart of Nigeria’s 3digital transformation. As emerging technologies reshape our communications landscape, the commission has a critical mandate: to ensure that innovation thrives while safeguarding the rights, security, and well-being of Nigerians. Today, the NCC is actively developing or supporting the regulatory frameworks that:

Promote responsible and ethical internet and AI deployment on the networks; Encourage innovation while preventing harmful use of AI and digital technologies; Strengthen data governance and consumer protection; Enhance cybersecurity in an increasingly automated world; Support the growth of indigenous AI research and start-ups; Ensure that AI systems deployed by operators in Nigeria are transparent, accountable, and fair.

The NCC goal is to create an enabling environment where technology serves the public interest, where innovation is balanced with accountability, and where Nigeria can confidently participate in the global digital and AI economy. The tools of use at the NCC are engineering tools and skills and this presents its own opportunities for national development through engineering as captured in the theme of today’s lecture.

Reinventing Engineering Education in the AI Era:

This Faculty has a proud history. It has produced some of Nigeria’s finest engineers, innovators, and leaders. But the world is changing at a pace that demands reinvention. The Faculty must not only teach engineering; it must engineer its own future. The world our students are entering today is radically different from the world I graduated into in 1982. Technologies are evolving faster than curricula. Industry demands are shifting faster than traditional training models can respond. To remain relevant, the Faculty must embrace a culture of continuous reinvention. I am aware that the Faculty has already begun this process — expanding its departments and updating its programmes in response to the needs of the day. This is commendable. But the world is changing still. Our lecturers must be supported to change with it — through training, research grants, and international collaboration. If UNN embraces this challenge fully and trickles this down to the Faculty of Engineering, it will not only remain a leader in engineering education — it will shape the future of engineering in Nigeria.

A Personal Reflection

Standing here today, I am reminded of the young student I once was — full of ambition, curiosity, and dreams. I remember with nostalgia the lecturers who nurtured us, who introduced us to engineering and gave meaning to the discipline beyond being the natural progression for those who excelled in mathematics. I remember Prof Harding, whose ENG 101 course could easily have been renamed Philosophy of Engineering — for he taught not just numbers, but ideas, imagination and reasoning. I recall Engr Prof. Egbuniwe, a gentle giant, whose CE 411 course — Civil Engineering Practice — I still remember vividly and whose lessons continue to guide me today. I remember many more but time prevents me from mentioning them all. Thank you Sirs for the dedication and passion you brought to the workplace of those years.

The Faculty of Engineering taught me discipline, resilience, and the value of excellence. It taught me that engineering is not just about solving equations, but about solving problems. Returning here is not just nostalgic; it is grounding. It reminds me of the responsibility we all carry as alumni — to give back, to mentor, to support, and to help shape the next generation of engineers.

To the students here today: You are the future of this country. You are the ones who will build the Nigeria we all hope for. Embrace the challenges before you. Be bold. Be curious. Be innovative. And above all, be ethical. The world you are entering is changing fast, but you have everything it takes to thrive. Nigeria’s future will not be built by chance; it will be built by design — by engineers, innovators, and thinkers who dare to imagine a better nation and work tirelessly to create it.

Finally, I once again thank the organisers of the 2026 Herbert Macaulay Memorial Lecture and the entire Faculty. I look forward to fruitful deliberations. Ladies and gentlemen, today’s theme is rich, timely, and deeply relevant. And we are fortunate to have with us a distinguished expert who will guide us through its technical dimensions. I am certain that we are in for a treat.

Thank you all.

•Engr. I.N.A. Ugwuegede, FNSE, FNICE, MBA, BE NG (UNN Student Reg No. 77017536) delivered this lecture as Chairman of the 2026 Herbert Macaulay Memorial Lecture Series of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, at the Princess Alexandria Auditorium, UNN, on Saturday, 25th April 2026.

Editor’s note:

The article, entitled Sustainable Engineering Practice for National Development: Innovative Solutions and Technological Advancement in an AI Era, published in the Total Politics column on May 2 2026 was intended as a summary of the lecture delivered at the event.

We have since received the full text of Engr. I.N.A. Ugwuegede’s presentation and are pleased to publish it in full for the benefit of our readers.