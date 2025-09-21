From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Matthew Eya, has been shot dead by suspected assassins in Eha-Ndiagu, Eha-Alumonah, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Fr Eya, parish priest of St Charles Catholic Church, was attacked on Friday evening while driving along the Eha-Alumona–Eha-Ndiagu road.

A source, who witnessed the incident, said the cleric was alone in his car when gunmen on a motorbike intercepted him near the site of the Type C hospital project.

“They demobilised the vehicle tyres and the vehicle was forced to a stop. They then got close and shot him severally at close range. So, it doesn’t look like a kidnapping situation,” the source said.

Confirming the development, the Chancellor of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Fr Cajetan Iyidobi, described the killing as devastating.

He wrote: “Shocked to the marrow, it is with crushing pain and sorrow, yet a total submission to the will of the Almighty God and a firm hope in the resurrection of the dead, that I inform you of the tragic death of yet another brother of ours, Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya.

“He was shot dead yesterday, 19 September 2025, along Eha-Alumona – Eha-Ndiagu road. Let us remain ardent in prayer that God sees us through this period of devastating anguish. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

As at the time of filing this report, police authorities had yet to comment on the killing.