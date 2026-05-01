Supreme Court victory not end of battle, Atiku tells ADC supporters

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and opposition supporters not to celebrate too soon after the Supreme Court affirmed Senator David Mark as leader of the party, warning that the real political contest is still ahead.

Atiku said the court victory may have settled the leadership dispute within the ADC, but it does not end the larger political struggle the opposition faces as attention shifts to the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued after the ruling, the former vice president described the judgment as an important moment for the party, but said Nigerians must not mistake legal success for political victory.

“Even as we welcome the Supreme Court’s firm affirmation of Senator David Mark and the leadership of our great party, the African Democratic Congress, no one should be lulled into complacency,” Atiku said.

He said the ruling was more than a victory for the party leadership, insisting it should be seen as a wider signal to Nigerians who remain dissatisfied with the direction of the country.

“This victory belongs to Nigerians, the millions who have refused to surrender their future. The road ahead remains long in our collective mission to reclaim and rebuild our country,” he added.

Atiku also used the moment to rally party loyalists and opposition supporters, urging them to remain focused and politically engaged as the contest ahead begins to take shape.

“We thank them, and we urge them to remain steadfast, because the struggle is far from over. As we press on, let this enduring truth guide us: eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” he said.

The Supreme Court ruling is expected to stabilise the ADC after months of internal leadership crisis and legal uncertainty, clearing the way for the party to return its attention to coalition talks, grassroots mobilisation and broader strategy ahead of 2027.

For Atiku and other opposition figures seeking to build momentum before the next election cycle, the judgment offers breathing room, but not a breakthrough. What lies ahead is the more difficult task of converting legal clarity into political strength.