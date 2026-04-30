Supreme Court vacates order directing ADC maintain status quo ante bellum

30 April 2026 5:51 pm WAT

danivert By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Supreme Court
  • Orders parties to return to Federal High Court 

 

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has set aside the order made by the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal in ordering the maintenance of status quo ante bellum in the leadership dispute in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), upon which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted in derecognising the David Mark-led leadership of the party.

Other News

In a unanimous judgment of a five-member panel, ordered parties to return to the Federal High Court for expeditious hearing of the case filed by an aggrieved chieftain of the party, Nafiu Bala Gombe, challenging among others, the emergence of the Mark-led leadership of the party.

Justice Mohammed Garba, in the lead judgment, held that the Court of Appeal had no business making a preservative order in respect of a case that was pending before the trial court, having determined the interlocutory appeal brought before it by Mark against the September 4 interlocutory decision of Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court.

Details shortly…

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News