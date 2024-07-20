Supreme Court judgment on LG autonomy: Kastina governor identifies financial management, personnel matters as potential challenges 

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has identified socio-economic problems and insecurity in the frontline as potential challenges that would confront the Supreme Court judgment on the autonomy of local governments.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, made available to newsmen in Abuja, Governor Radda claimed that local governments in the State are already enjoy significant level of autonomy, reaffirming the state’s commitment to upholding the constitution.

The statement read: “I did not call to interpret the judgment. Katsina State is a law-abiding state and will operate under the constitution of Nigeria. I have asked the state Attorney General to give me a full report on the legal implications of the Supreme Court’s decision.”

Empathising with the local government chairmen, the governor noted that; “As you know, I was once the chairman of Charanchi Local Government during the administration of our beloved President Umaru Musa Yar’adua. I was involved in the day-to-day administration of my local government, and I am fully aware of the challenges and pains most of you are facing.”

While acknowledging the potential challenges ahead Governor Radda expressed optimism about the state’s preparedness, assuring: “We are facing various socio-economic challenges coupled with insecurity in our frontline local governments. When I took office in 2023, over 20 local governments were ravaged by insecurity. Our concerted efforts have reduced insecurity to the fringes of the frontline local governments.”

He highlighted his administration’s forward-thinking approach to local government administration, stressing that the state plan to conduct elections for new local government chairmen at the expiration of tenure of incumbent chairmen.

“We have already carried out party primaries in line with electoral best practices, and some current chairmen will return through a democratic process. Insha Allah, in this dispensation, we are most likely the only state to transition from one democratically elected local government council to another,” Governor Radda noted.