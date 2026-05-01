Supreme Court: David Mark’s lawyer lauds INEC for restoring ADC leadership to portal

Senior lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for restoring the David Mark-led African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership to its portal after Thursday’s Supreme Court judgement.

Okutepa, the lead counsel to Mark, commended the electoral umpire in a statement shared on X on Friday.

On April 1, INEC derecognised the Mark-led National Working Committee of ADC after the Court of Appeal asked parties to maintain the status quo of events before the suit challenging his (Mark) leadership of the party was filed on September 2, 2025.

The suit originated after a chieftain of the party, Nafiu Bala Gombe, approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, asking to be declared authentic National Chairman of ADC.

The Court of Appeal ruled on March 12, ordering the parties to maintain status quo ante bellum, a ruling that was vacated by the apex court on Thursday.

Hours after the ruling, SunOnline observed that INEC had re-listed Mark as ADC National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.

Okutepa commended that the commission’s to promptly comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

Okutepa said, “I was the lead counsel to Sen David Mark at the Supreme Court in the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court yesterday.

“When I checked INEC portal it was clear that INEC without prompting has restored to their portal the leadership of ADC.

“For me the restoration of the names of the leadership of ADC on INEC portal as shown on INEC Portal above is the right thing to do.

“The decision of the Supreme Court yesterday was clear. The appeal of Sen David Mark was allowed in part.

“The order of the Court of Appeal for “maintenance of status quo ante bellum” was held to have been made without jurisdiction and accordingly set aside.

“It was the order of the Court of Appeal that INEC said it acted upon when it removed Sen David Mark and his Exco from their portal.

“INEC as a corporate entity has accorded respect to the decision of the Supreme Court without pretending that it was yet to be served formally with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“That is the right thing to do in the circumstances.”