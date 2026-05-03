By Ugochukwu Ibezim

MeCure Industries Plc says supportive government policies, strong focus on strategic positioning and improved operational efficiency has delivered a remarkable 52 percent revenue growth for the company, in the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the impact of disciplined execution and forward-thinking leadership. Management attributed the performance to streamlined processes, smarter resource allocation, and a clear market-driven strategy that continues to strengthen its competitive edge.

Navigating through a challenging but gradually – stabilizing macroeconomic environment, the company recorded revenue of ₦20.15 billion, representing a 52% year-on-year growth, alongside Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₦1.92 billion, up 136% year-on-year, and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₦0.34, reflecting a 143% year-on-year increase.

Recall that the Nigerian economy from early 2026 has continued to adjust to the effects of structural reforms implemented over the past years including foreign exchange liberalization and tight monetary policy aimed at curbing inflation. While inflation remains high, it has shown signs of gradual moderation, and exchange rate volatility, though still present, has become relatively more predictable.

These developments, alongside improving global supply chain conditions and easing energy price pressures, have contributed to a cautiously improving operating environment for manufacturers.

Within this context, MeCure’s Q1 performance reflects the strength of its strategic positioning. The Company confirmed it has benefited from its sustained investment in local manufacturing capacity, which reduces exposure to foreign exchange risks and supports cost efficiency.

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Commenting, Mrs Dukor Anderline, the co-CEO (Operations) explained that the current financial position of the company reflects the resilience nature of its management and evident in its outstanding results even in the circle of difficult terrain.

Anderline who is responsible for Production Regulatory Affairs and Human Resources, reveals, “the strength of strategic positioning and the benefits derived from our sustained investment in local manufacturing capacity reduces the exposure to foreign exchange risks and supports cost efficiency, that is one of the cardinal game changers for the sterling results” she affirmed.

Also, an enhanced supply chain diversification and improved procurement strategies also helped the company mitigate input cost volatility and ensure product availability across key markets.

Despite ongoing cost pressures particularly from elevated borrowing costs in a high-interest-rate environment and inflation-driven increases in operating expenses, the Company maintained strong profitability growth. This was supported by disciplined cost management, improved product mix, and continued focus on high-margin therapeutic segments.

The significant growth in PBT and EPS underscores improved operational efficiency and the Company’s ability to translate top-line growth into enhanced shareholder value.

More so, supportive government policies, including continued incentives for local pharmaceutical manufacturing, have helped cushion the impact of imported input costs and reinforced the Company’s long-term strategy of deepening local production.

Looking ahead, MeCure remains focused on sustaining growth momentum through capacity expansion, innovation, and broader market penetration. While macroeconomic uncertainties persist— both domestically and globally, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities within Nigeria’s healthcare sector and continue delivering value to its stakeholders.