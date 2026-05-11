Students vow to mobilise for Lawal’s re-election

11 May 2026 10:38 am WAT

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Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal

Enugu State

Zamfara State students have said they will mobilise for the re-election of Governor Dauda Lawal in the 2027 general elections as part of their endorsement of his urban renewal projects.

This was announced by the Zamfara State Students Association (ZAMSSA) during the honouring of the pioneer Director-General of the Rural Access Roads Agency (RARA), Engr. Haruna Dikko Gusau.

The students said they had resolved to campaign massively for Governor Lawal in the forthcoming elections because of his developmental strides across the state.

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They said the award represented the association’s resolve to deliver Governor Dauda Lawal in 2027.

The new president of ZAMSSA, Comrade Lawal Bashir Gusau, spoke at the event held at Kabiru Dan Baba Hall of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau.

They commended the governor’s strides in urban and rural infrastructure, including road networks, health, education, agriculture and water, as well as teachers’ and students’ welfare and scholarships, among others.

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