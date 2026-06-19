From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says the proposed establishment of State Police must be constitutionally sound, and fully aligned with the principles of true federalism.

The group said the initiative should also protect citizens’ fundamental human rights.

The forum stated this in a communiqué signed by its Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the end of its meeting in Abuja and read by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The governors said they were actively consulting with the attorneys-general of the 36 states of the federation to review the proposed constitutional amendments required for the establishment of state police.

“The forum received a presentation from the NGF Secretariat and a delegation of the attorneys-general of the states on efforts to support establishing State Police in Nigeria.

“It noted a dedicated consultation with the attorneys-general to review the proposed constitutional amendments and frameworks.

“Governors emphasised the need for the State Police to be constitutionally sound and aligned with federalism and citizens’ rights.

“The forum noted the collaborative effort and added that the consultation outcomes would strengthen the states’ collective position,” Abiodun said.

On health and human development, Abiodun reaffirmed the governors’ commitment to improving nutrition outcomes and reducing child malnutrition across Nigeria.

He said the forum received a progress report from the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning on the National Nutrition 774 (N-774) Initiative.

According to him, the forum acknowledged the ongoing work on the National Nutrition Bill and encouraged continued engagement with relevant stakeholders to strengthen the legal and policy framework for nutrition governance.

Abiodun also expressed the governors’ commitment to enhancing food security, agricultural value chains, and citizens’ access to reliable electricity supply.

He said the forum received a briefing by the World Bank Country Office on the proposed Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Nigeria, covering the period FY2026–2032, alongside the proposed Nigeria Sustainable Agricultural Value-Chains for Growth (AGROW) Programme.

The AGROW Programme is a results-based initiative designed to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen value chains, increase private sector participation, enhance food security, and boost Early Childhood Development (ECD).

“The forum supports ongoing collaboration with the Federal Government, the World Bank, and other stakeholders to ensure successful implementation and deliver benefits to participating states.

“Governors approved state-specific interventions and stressed the importance of better coordination across sectors like health, nutrition, education, water and sanitation, social protection, and family support,” he said.

On the energy deficit, Abiodun said the forum received a presentation on the National Solar Super-Grid (NSSG) Initiative.

The presentation focused on the proposal to expand electricity access through large-scale, decentralised solar generation integrated with the national high-voltage transmission network.

He said the governors recognised the initiative’s potential to drive industrialisation, improve energy security, strengthen state electricity markets, and accelerate national economic growth.

“Governors reiterated their commitment to ongoing power sector reforms and to strengthening collaboration among stakeholders to expand access to reliable and affordable electricity for Nigerians,” Abiodun said.