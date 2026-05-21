From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dahiru Liman, his deputy, Magaji Henry Danjuma and the Majority Leader, Munira Suleiman Tanimu have emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for their respective constituencies through consensus affirmation exercises held across Kaduna State yesterday.

Dahiru was unanimously affirmed for Makera State Constituency during the party’s primary exercise attended by party leaders, electoral officials and supporters.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Ezekiel Samuel Gode, said Tahiru emerged unopposed after being adopted as the sole consensus candidate for the constituency.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, Danjuma, emerged as candidate for Kagarko State Constituency after party members across the wards affirmed his candidature in an unopposed exercise.

Also, Tanimu secured the APC ticket for Lere East Constituency after a peaceful affirmation exercise conducted across the constituency’s six wards.

Returning Officer for Lere East Constituency, Aminu Yaro, officially returned her as the party’s candidate following the exercise held in Saminaka.

Meanwhile, in a move aimed at strengthening party unity ahead of the 2027 general elections, several APC aspirants for Kaduna State House of Assembly seats voluntarily withdrew from the race and endorsed the party’s consensus candidates.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Kaduna, Dr. Abdulrazaq Shuibu Labbo, an aspirant for Kaka/Gogi constituency in Birnin Gwari, said the decision followed consultations and interventions by Governor Uba Sani to sustain cohesion within the party.

Those who stepped down include Dr. Abdulrazaq Shuibu Labbo (Kaka/Gogi, Birnin Gwari), Mustapha Adam (Giwa West), Deborah Musa (Lere West), Isah Nasidi (Doka/Gabasawa) and Kabiru Bale Ahmed (Kawo).