Stakeholders compile 301 reasons why Tinubu deserves second term

From Fred Itua, Abuja

A political pressure group, Relax, Tinubu is fixing Nigeria, has advanced 301 cogent reasons why Nigerians should re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the second term in office.

The group which unveiled its national headquarters at Nile street Maitama, Abuja, stated that it had published magazines, calendars and envelops containing 301 achievements of Tinubu since he took over the reins of leadership in the country.

Director General of the group, Ahmed Bala, noted that his organisation would embark in creating awareness in rural communities as well as distributing copies of the documents containing the achievements of the president in the last two and half years.

Bala said it would soon drop the documents bearing Tinubu’s achievements in strategic hospitality centres, churches, mosques, markets among other areas, to ensure that people were educated on the president’s achievements.

Hon Bala said: “Relax, Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria is not a slogan but a visionary movement. Our mission is simple yet profound: to create awareness of the numerous achievements of Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to ensure that Nigerians everywhere understand the depth of transformation currently unfolding.

“We are positioned as a beacon of renewed hope, a platform that

bridges government performance with citizen awareness, and a movement that celebrates progress while inspiring confidence in the future.

“Today, I am thrilled to announce our mind-blowing, cutting-edge project brochure titled: “Navigating the Future with Renewed Hope.”

“This brochure is not just another publication, it is a monumental record of 301 verifiable achievements of Mr. President in just two and a half years.

“It is a testament to performance, resilience, and visionary leadership. Every page tells a story of progress, every section highlights a milestone, and together, they show us a picture of a Nigeria steadily rising to greatness.

“In just a couple of weeks, this landmark project will be formally launched at the Presidential Villa.

“Our goal is ambitious yet achievable: to distribute millions of

copies for free across every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

“Where will you find them? Everywhere Nigerians live, work, and travel: Airports, Restaurants, Offices, Schools, Universities, Hospitals, Hotels, Libraries, Banks, Churches, Mosques, Markets, Bus stations, Train stations, Government Offices, police stations, military barracks, Shopping malls, parks, community centers, Sports arenas and many more,” Bala said.

Deputy Director General Zack Orji said no past president had transformed Nigeria more than Tinubu, stressing that Tinubu had ensured that developments cascaded to the local government level.