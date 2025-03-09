From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has condemned the Federal Government’s delay in releasing the N50 billion earmarked for earned allowances, which was appropriated in the 2023 supplementary budget.

The union, at its 50th Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held recently at the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, called for the immediate recapturing of the fund in the 2025 budget and its prompt disbursement.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, SSANU expressed dissatisfaction with the non-payment of the arrears of the 25% and 35% salary increments approved for staff of federal universities, inter-university centres, and some state universities, and urged the government to fulfil its financial obligations to university workers to avoid industrial disharmony.

While acknowledging the payment of two months’ withheld salaries for university staff, SSANU decried the Federal Government’s failure to remit third-party deductions, including cooperative contributions and dues for professional associations. The union demanded the immediate payment of the remaining two months’ withheld salaries and all outstanding deductions.

“The Union noted recorded cases of salary shortfalls and inconsistencies in payment of third-party deductions of various universities and Inter-University centres.

“Further enquiries unearth that, on migration to the GIFMIS Platform, some Universities have started shortchanging their Staff by paying incomplete salaries and withholding third party deductions in the name of salary shortfalls, in flagrant disobedience of Financial Regulations,” it added.

The union also condemned the failure of some state governments to implement the revised minimum wage, leaving workers in state universities at a financial disadvantage compared to their counterparts in federal institutions. It called on all affected states to comply with the new wage structure without further delay.

Additionally, SSANU raised the alarm over the rising cases of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions and condemned an alleged case involving the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Fashina, and a Deputy Director of Works and Services. The union warned that it is closely monitoring developments and will not tolerate any injustice against its members.

The union further criticised the excessive taxation imposed on salaries, citing the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax, the hike in Value Added Tax (VAT), and other financial burdens that have rendered the recent N70,000 minimum wage increase ineffective. SSANU urged the government to implement a more worker-friendly tax regime to alleviate the financial strain on its members.

On the issue of electricity supply, the union lamented the high cost of power, which has forced many universities to rely on generators due to insufficient funding for overhead costs. It also condemned the continued exclusion of Bayelsa State from the national electricity grid, despite its economic significance, and called on the government and power investors to urgently address these issues.

Moreover, SSANU expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s worsening security situation, citing an increase in kidnappings, banditry, and farmer-herder clashes. The union called on the federal and state governments to intensify efforts in securing lives and property.

Furthermore, SSANU criticised the poor state of Nigerian roads, which have become death traps for commuters. It urged both federal and state governments to prioritise road rehabilitation and curb extortion by security agencies and vigilante groups.