Unveils 6-point agenda to mobilise grassroots for APC takeover in Oyo

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The lawmaker representing Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Aderemi Oseni, over the weekend inaugurated leaders of the Remi Oseni Committee of Friends (ROCOF) across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, as part of a strategic grassroots mobilisation towards supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The event, themed “Shaping the future of Oyo State for prosperity and progress: The ROCOF agenda for positive change,” took place in Ibadan and brought together party stakeholders, community leaders, and hundreds of ROCOF members across all wards in the state.

In his keynote address, Hon. Oseni, who is also the Chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and a regional pastor with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), described the inauguration as the “birth of a movement” aimed at driving a socio-political rebirth in Oyo and Nigeria through community-based engagement, advocacy, and leadership development.

“ROCOF is not just a committee; it is a family, a vision, and a movement for the rebirth of Oyo State and Nigeria. It is non-political, non-religious, and non-ethnic. We are committed to values of justice, equity, accountability, and good governance,” he declared.

Hon. Oseni unveiled a six-point actionable agenda of ROCOF, anchored primarily on delivering Oyo State for President Tinubu in the 2027 general election, restoring APC’s leadership in the state, and empowering ROCOF members to contest elective offices.

Oseni revealed the ROCOF agenda as delivering President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, emphasising the importance of supporting the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and describing the removal of fuel subsidy, forex reforms, and student loan policy as “bold steps for long-term prosperity.”

Oseni stressed the need for political alignment between Oyo and the federal government to return APC to power in 2027, arguing that staying in opposition had robbed the state of critical projects and partnerships.

He stressed the need for empowering ROCOF members for elective positions. ROCOF, he said, would serve as a platform for new transformative leaders, particularly youths and professionals, to emerge and challenge the status quo.

Oseni said, “The committee would stand for justice and inclusion of the marginalised in governance, through education and entrepreneurship,” saying ROCOF intends to position young people for national development. Oseni therefore pledged to champion the rights and economic interests of grassroots traders and artisans through training and micro-financing schemes.

Calling on ROCOF leaders to take the “gospel of the movement” to every ward and household, Oseni charged them to become agents of change and galvanisers of hope. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he urged, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Clarifying the movement’s non-political status, Oseni explained that although ROCOF is not a political party, it would align strategically with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to effect desired change, particularly ahead of 2027.

“Governance cannot be achieved outside the platform of a political party. ROCOF recognises the APC as the viable vehicle to drive this transformation,” he noted.

Director General of ROCOF, Barr. Yemi Aderibigbe, in his remarks, narrated Oseni’s personal story that describes his resilience and empathy.

“Remi Oseni was once a conductor of a danfo bus in Beere, Ibadan. Today, he is an employer of over 500 people, and his philanthropic efforts are known across Oyo State. He knows where the shoe pinches,” Aderibigbe said.

He urged the newly inaugurated ROCOF leaders to act as “gatekeepers” and synchronise with all factions within the APC to foster unity and shared purpose.

The inauguration signals the beginning of what Hon. Oseni described as “a divine mission” to restore justice, good governance, and prosperity in Oyo State and Nigeria.

“We are not just launching an organisation, we are launching a revolution for good governance and transformative leadership,” he concluded.

The ROCOF movement, which began in 2018, is expected to expand its influence beyond Oyo State in the coming months, as part of a broader strategy to build a nationwide coalition for positive change.