Southern Parkway service lanes to end gridlock, transform Abuja’s South — Tinubu

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has assured residents of Abuja that the construction of two service carriageways along the Southern Parkway will ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity and accelerate development across the southern districts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Represented at Tuesday’s official flag-off in Gaduwa District by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, President Tinubu described the project as a key element of his administration’s infrastructure renewal programme and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Southern Parkway remains one of the most strategic corridors in the Abuja Master Plan, linking several districts across the southern axis of the capital city,” he said.

“The Southern Parkway is a major route of the Southern Development Corridor. It starts from the Inner Southern Expressway in Phase One and terminates at the same corridor in Phase Four. When fully developed, it will enhance vehicular traffic circulation within the southern part of the city and provide vital inter-district connections across the Federal Capital Territory.”

Tinubu noted that while the main carriageway — now named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way — has been completed and commissioned, the service lanes are needed to realise the corridor’s original vision. “These service carriageways are not a luxury. They are designed to ease access and improve mobility for our people. Residents of Durumi, Gudu, Gaduwa and the mass housing estates in Phase Two face heavy traffic congestion daily. When these service lanes are completed, travel time will reduce, businesses will save money and families will spend less time on the road. That is the dividend of democracy and the Renewed Hope Nigerians can see and feel,” he said.

The President said the Southern Parkway works form part of a wider infrastructure push across the FCT, pointing to projects already completed or underway, including the Arterial Road N20 (now Professor Wole Soyinka Way), the N16 interchange linking Jahi and Gwarimpa, and road improvements in Kuje, Gwagwalada and Mabushi. He praised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for what he called “exceptional leadership and commitment to delivering infrastructure projects.”

“Mr. Wike, you have truly earned the name ‘Mr. Projects.’ Since assuming office, you have revived abandoned projects, set clear targets and delivered them in record time. You have brought discipline, vision and political will to the administration of the FCT. Nigerians are seeing the transformation and feeling its impact,” Tinubu said, also commending the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, and the entire FCT Administration for maintaining quality standards.

Addressing residents of affected communities, the President appealed for patience during construction, acknowledging that diversions and temporary delays would occur.

He also spoke directly to the contractor, CGC Nigeria Limited: “To the contractor, CGC Nigeria Limited, we expect speed but we demand quality. Employ our youths, train our artisans and ensure this project becomes a source of jobs and skills acquisition for Nigerians.”

Minister Wike, who formally commissioned the flag-off, dismissed suggestions that the approaching election season would derail development in the territory. “Today is our 10th day of commissioning projects, but some people have asked whether projects will now be abandoned because elections are approaching. The answer is no. Elections or no elections, we must continue implementing the directive of Mr. President to transform the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

Wike said he had secured commitments from CGC Nigeria Limited to work around the clock on the project, provided government meets funding obligations, and urged fast delivery ahead of the 2027 electoral calendar. “I want this road commissioned before we go into the elections in January 2027. I assure CGC Nigeria Limited that the FCT Administration will not fail in its obligation to pay for the work done,” he declared.

The minister also issued a warning against illegal developments along the corridor, instructing Development Control and Lands Department officials to remove unauthorised structures. “Those who have forged documents and encroached on government land should know that it will not work. Any illegal structure along the corridor will be removed. We must protect the integrity of the Abuja Master Plan,” he said.

In a technical briefing, Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Dauda, said the contract for the two service carriageways was awarded to CGC Nigeria Limited in May 2026 and that the firm had mobilised to site. The scope covers roughly three kilometres of dual service roads, two river bridges, drainage works, culverts and street lighting.

“The Southern Parkway serves as the vehicular spine of the Southern Development Corridor and will provide seamless inter-district connectivity from the Central Area to Phase Four districts of the city,” Dauda said. “When completed, the project will significantly reduce the heavy traffic congestion currently experienced on roads such as Shehu Yar’Adua Way, Oladipo Diya Way and other connecting routes serving Durumi, Gudu, Gaduwa and Duboyi districts.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, Acting Head of Service of the FCT Administration, Nancy Nathan, thanked President Tinubu for approving the project and urged the contractor to maintain high standards of quality and safety while meeting timelines.

The Southern Parkway service carriageways are expected to open up the southern development corridor, improve access to emerging residential districts and strengthen Abuja’s transportation infrastructure as part of the Federal Government’s urban renewal drive.