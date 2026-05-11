South Africa’s operation intolerance

It is a pity, a great pity, that South Africa is today exploding in a towering rage of intolerance. They have built a wall of prejudice against migrants who are mainly from such African countries as Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho etc. Since late April this year mobs led by anti-migrant groups such as Operation Dudula and South Africa First have unleashed attacks on migrants in Johannesburg, Pretoria and other towns. They have looted shops, torched buildings, killed people, stripped women naked and done other unprintable things to migrants from several African countries.

The irony of this display of intolerance is that the victims are from countries that fought ferociously to liberate South Africa from the wicked policy of apartheid some decades ago. This is the equivalent of the scorpion stinging the horse that carried it across the stream. That is ingratitude personified because South Africa is a country that was viciously victimised by apartheid but by the grace of compassionate and courageous African countries apartheid was punished and South Africa freed. Nelson Mandela who had been kept in prison for 27 years was freed and he became President of South Africa in 1994. During his tenure as President he showed extreme compassion to his oppressors by not going after them. Apparently he believed, as the Bible says, that vengeance belongs to God. That was an uncommon human being.

During the days of apartheid I travelled to South Africa several times.

During the campaign for the extirpation of apartheid, the South African campaigners in their exaggerated rhetoric coated their words with saccharine. They were telling South Africans that as soon as apartheid was over they, the poor black South Africans, would take over the big businesses owned by the whites. They would also take over their swimming pools, their palatial buildings and their beautiful white wives.

It all seemed like Easy Street and most of the illiterate South Africans must have believed this illusory rhetoric. They did not know that there is no royal road to prosperity and wealth accumulation. Now, those false promises became exactly what they were: false promises. Maybe some of the leaders did not even know at that time what the true state of affairs in South Africa was. According to Miller’s Law “You cannot tell how deep a puddle is until you step into it.” Now, most South Africans, even after three decades of black rulership are still smelling the rancid odour of frustration. And they are heaping the blame on foreigners. Foreign nationals are regularly blamed for drug trafficking, high crime and low employment opportunities. That is scapegoating.

There are several reasons why South Africa is boiling. Since the blacks took over the affairs of the country in 1994, the pace of economic transformation has been slow, slower than the rising expectations of the people. Unemployment is high, poverty has risen and so has frustration.

The problem is worse in the low income areas where there is extreme inequality, fewer jobs, poor social services and high rents for office and residential accommodation. These frustrations lead to scapegoating and violence.

Besides, some of the politicians deploy anti-immigration sentiments by making inflammatory remarks about migrants taking all the jobs, thus portraying the immigrants as the problem that need to be gotten rid of.

This is an unfair method that some of the leaders use to gain either economic or political power or advantage. The other contributory factor is that today there is an abundance of fake news, lies and misinformation on the social media which interested parties use in fanning the embers of hatred against migrants. But the truth is that the world is going through an uncertain period in the global economy with the big nations trying to monopolise the economy and reset it in their own interest. Also, climate change has complicated the economy of all countries and the most severely affected are developing countries that depend largely on imports and the sale of their raw materials. South Africa has not been left untouched. But the greater truth is that in the three decades that there has been black majority rule in South Africa there has not been a significant transformation of the economy that would reduce the high level of poverty in the country. That is a task that any future government in South Africa must assign itself to in an unwavering manner. Without getting to that threshold where the conditions of living of most South

Africans is assuredly high, xenophobia will continue to rear its ugly head there. The road to development is not easy. It is fenced round by several problems, global problems, regional problems, national problems, nature-made problems and man-made problems. So there is no quick solution to the problem that South Africa is facing today: It is a long road to travel so patience is needed. But the truth is that for those who are in a diificult situation economically, patience easily wears thin.

That is why they easily resort to violence. But violence is not a problem solver. It is simply an undertaker.

Some countries have come up with a wave of counter measures to the imbroglio in South Africa. Tanzania has given South African citizens 48 hours within which to leave its country. It has also suspended air and trade links with South Africa. Ghana has filed a complaint to the African Union for South Africa’s violation of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights. Botswana has cut power supply to parts of South Africa and is also threatening to seal its land border with South Africa.

Nigeria has summoned the South African High Commissioner in Nigeria for discussions. The Nigerian Labour Congress is engaging its South African counterpart on the matter. Some parliamentarians from the National Assembly have travelled to South Africa for talks with their legislative counterparts there. These are largely diplomatic and mild engagements but some Nigerians are calling for tougher reprisals. Some have suggested that such South African businesses as MTN, DSTV and Shoprite should be shut down in Nigeria. This is an extreme suggestion which, if executed, will also affect Nigeria and Nigerians adversely.

There would be job losses so it is not a viable proposition. I suggest that the current diplomatic engagements should be scaled up. South Africa and Nigeria have the two biggest economies in the continent and they must do nothing to fragment their economies or their relationship. They have to be Africa’s destiny helpers by working together to build a united, cohesive and progressive Africa. But in this matter, South Africa has a bigger role to play to assure other Africans that South Africans are not fighting Africans for their African-ness. That would be ingratitude personified.

South Africa must do a few things to provide assurance to other Africans. It must, first of all, address seriously its unemployment and poverty problems because these are the drivers of the regular bouts of violence against migrants. It must initiate and implement awareness programmes that can foster inclusivity and integration among its people so as to reduce incidents of anti-migrant explosions. It must review its immigration policies in such a way that the rights of foreigners and its citizens are equally protected within its territory. It must also ensure that its law enforcement agencies do their jobs fairly without looking the other way when crimes of this nature are committed against foreigners.

The perpetrators of these xenophobic acts of violence must be brought to justice so that there will be no proliferation of such evil activities in future. But above all, the President of South Africa Mr Cyril Ramaphosa must make it abundantly clear that these acts of intimidation, intolerance and violence will not be tolerated by his government either now or in future. It is not enough for him to say, as he has done, that what has happened is “mere criminality.” It is beyond that. It is a way of damaging African brotherhood. It is a way of damaging African unity. It is a way of destabilizing Africa because it does have a domino effect. If other African countries respond in kind then Africa is gone.

I urge President Tinubu to visit South Africa soon so as to consolidate

the relationship between both countries. Both countries working together can cement Africa’s unity with the cooperation and support of other countries. South Africa is not in fine fettle now. That is because it did not dig the well before it became thirsty. We must help it to overcome its problems. Doing otherwise will be to give it another boot in the face.

This violence has already inflicted considerable harm on its image among civilized people.