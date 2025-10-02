Obi Maduagwu, the uncle of the late Somtochukwu Maduagwu, the Arise TV correspondent who died while attempting to escape a robbery in Abuja, has disclosed that she returned to the country with a dream to make Nigeria work.

While speaking with pressmen in Port Harcourt, Maduagwu revealed that ‘Sommie’ left the comfort of the United Kingdom to contribute to building a better Nigeria.

He added that the 29-year-old journalist was independent-minded, determined, and passionate about national service.

“She told her father she was leaving the UK, where she was earning more, because she wanted Nigeria to work. She believed in a better society,” Maduagwu shared.

Speaking on Somtochukwu choosing journalism over law practice, her uncle said, “She wanted a platform to express herself.”

According to him, her words, “Let Nigeria not happen to you”, days before her demise, feels like a premonition.

“If police had arrived on time, this tragedy could have been prevented. In the UK, distress calls are answered in minutes,” he added.