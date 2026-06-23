From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has called for greater investment and collective action towards eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Hepatitis B, and Syphilis in the state, saying it is critical to protecting families and securing the future of children.

The first lady spoke during a one-day high-level stakeholders’ meeting on the Triple Elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Viral Hepatitis, and Syphilis in Anambra State, held yesterday, at the LightHouse, Awka.

The event had as its theme, ‘Synergising efforts towards triple elimination: Strengthening investment, innovation, and collaboration to end HIV, viral Hepatitis and Syphilis in Anambra State.

It was organised by the state Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Program, NASCP, and the Trinity Healthcare Foundation, as well as other partners.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Soludo said, through the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative, emphasis has consistently been placed on preventive healthcare, maintaining that early testing, timely treatment, and proper follow-up during pregnancy could prevent lifelong consequences for both mothers and their babies.

She added that investing in prevention remains more effective and less costly than treating diseases after they occur.

Dr Soludo acknowledged the Anambra State Government’s efforts at strengthening maternal and child healthcare services, highlighting the ongoing free antenatal care programme in public health facilities as evidence of the administration’s commitment to ensuring that no woman is denied access to quality healthcare due to financial limitations.

She disclosed that thousands of pregnant women are currently benefiting from essential antenatal services, including screening and preventive interventions aimed at eliminating the transmission of HIV, Hepatitis B and Syphilis from mother to child.

Dr Soludo stressed that achieving the Triple Elimination Agenda requires the collaboration of all stakeholders, including healthcare workers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, development partners and families.

She urged community leaders to intensify awareness campaigns, while calling on religious leaders to encourage early antenatal attendance and fight stigma associated with the diseases.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said despite the numerous gains recorded in the area of HIV testing and prevention, the state’s epidemic status emphasises the need for more work to identify undiagnosed cases, link clients to treatment, and sustain optimal outcomes.

He also said the state must commit more efforts towards eliminating Hepatitis B and Syphilis transmission, especially among pregnant women and newborns.

In a goodwill message, the Anambra State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Bonos Mohammed, said the triple elimination initiative requires strong political will and sustainable collaboration, assuring that the WHO will continue to provide strategic guidance and support towards galvanising all advocates, and stakeholders towards the intended goal.