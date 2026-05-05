Soludo reappoints Okonkwo, Agbata, Onuko into previous positions

05 May 2026 2:58 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo

From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has reappointed Emeka Okonkwo (Konti), Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, and Osita Onuko as Managing Directors of the agencies they headed during his first administration.

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The agencies are: Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA), Anambra State Information and Communication Technology Agency (ASICTA), and Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) in that order.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, in a statement, yesterday, said that the new managing directors are expected to bring in a renewed vigour and commitment into their various agencies.

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