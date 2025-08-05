By Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Sokoto State is laying the groundwork for a resilient and people-centred healthcare system through strategic planning, infrastructural renewal, and targeted investment under the leadership of Governor Ahmad Aliyu.

This was revealed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar, who described the current efforts as a “deliberate and holistic reform” of a system that had suffered years of neglect.

According to him, when the current administration took over, the healthcare system was in a state of disrepair with broken hospitals, broken beds, torn mattresses, and outdated equipment, adding that what the health sector is witnessing now “is not just patchwork, but a complete overhaul”.

“The state’s reform efforts are anchored on Governor Aliyu’s 9-Point SMART Agenda, which prioritizes health as a cornerstone of development. In line with this, ten general hospitals across the state are currently undergoing phased rehabilitation, while others are being equipped with new beds, incubators, solar-powered energy systems, and borehole-driven water supply”

He said critical diagnostic tools such as ultrasound machines and X-ray units have been procured and distributed across the three senatorial zones to reduce patient burden on central facilities in the state capital.

“This administration is decentralizing access to health services. People no longer need to travel to Sokoto metropolis just to get an ultrasound or X-ray,” the commissioner stated.

Beyond infrastructure, the government has launched a comprehensive needs assessment across all 23 local government areas, identifying gaps and designing interventions across the primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare levels.

Dr. Abubakar noted that Sokoto has over 824 health facilities which include primary health centres, health posts, and clinics — and at least one general hospital in each LGA. Two additional general hospitals in Dange Shuni and Wamakko, previously abandoned, are now being prioritized for completion.

Looking ahead, the commissioner revealed that plans are underway to establish a world-class referral hospital in the state. This, he said, is part of a broader commitment to strengthening both preventive and curative services.

“We are moving away from reactive health management to proactive and evidence-based planning. That is the real game-changer,”

While the state’s healthcare sector still faces challenges, the current administration’s data-driven approach and commitment to long-term planning are laying the foundation for sustainable improvement, signaling a shift from emergency responses to strategic health governance.