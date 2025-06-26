From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Suspected Lakurawa bandits launched a deadly assault on Baidi and Sabiyo villages in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing at least six villagers and injuring one.

According to local sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in the afternoon when bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons and travelling on foot and motorcycles, ambushed Baidi village, wounding one person, Mrs. Medina Isah.

They then proceeded to Sabiyo village, where they killed six farmers working in their fields. Aminu Sama’ila, one of the victims, sustained gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital by a joint patrol team and later referred to Specialist Hospital in Sokoto, where he is receiving medical treatment. One farmer, Usman Sama’ila, remains missing at the time of this report, with search operations currently underway.

The armed group reportedly invaded Sabiyo village after attacking the farmers, firing on residents and killing four people on the spot.

Security sources confirmed that troops from Operation Fansan Yanma, along with the Divisional Police Officer of Gidan-Madi, police tactical teams, and community guards, are currently conducting a search operation in the surrounding bush paths and border routes between Nigeria and Niger Republic to pursue the fleeing attackers.

This attack is part of a series of violent incidents attributed to the Lakurawa bandits, who have increasingly targeted farming communities during the planting season, raising concerns about food insecurity and displacement in border communities.