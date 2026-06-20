Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has commissioned a network of 10 roads constructed by the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration in Arkilla New Layout, Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Senator Kalu described road infrastructure as one of the key drivers of development in every community.

“Roads are everything. I therefore commend the governor for investing heavily in road infrastructure,” he said.

He further stated: “I commend you for honouring me with the commissioning of 10 road projects which ordinarily would have been commissioned by 10 different guests.”

The former governor also praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu for what he described as the rapid development taking place across Sokoto State.

Senator Kalu frowned upon attempts by some individuals to divide Nigeria, even as he advocated the unity and peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

He also stressed the need for citizens to contribute meaningfully towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the country.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ahmed Aliyu said the Arkilla New Layout Road Network was constructed at the cost of N3,512,250,520.00, with the aim of providing modern infrastructure that supports urban growth, improves mobility, and enhances the quality of life of residents.

The governor added that the road network was designed to accommodate the area’s growing population and increasing economic activities.

He expressed confidence that, with the completion of the project, residents and property owners would enjoy improved accessibility, reduced travel time, enhanced safety, and increased economic opportunities.

“The development of road infrastructure remains a critical component of our urban renewal and economic development agenda,” the governor stated.

“Since assuming office three years ago, we have prioritised road infrastructure because of our strong belief that roads play a pivotal role in fast-tracking the economic and socio-economic development of our communities,” he added.

Governor Aliyu further disclosed that his administration had awarded contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of several road networks across the state, including those in Gawon Nama, Mabera, Gidan Igwai, Tudun Wada, and many other areas. He noted that many of the projects had already been commissioned, while others were at various stages of completion.

The Sultan of Sokoto, represented by the Baraden Wamakko, Ahmed Barade, praised Governor Aliyu for the numerous people-oriented projects being executed across the state.

Other speakers at the event included the Managing Director of the Northwest Development Commission, Prof. Ma’aji, and the Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Ahmed Umar.