Six Oyo Reps loyal to Makinde dump PDP for APM

By Lawrence Agbo

Six members of the House of Representatives from Oyo State have formally left the Peoples Democratic Party for the Allied Peoples Movement, in a move seen as a major boost for Seyi Makinde and his growing influence within the new political platform.

The defections were announced on Tuesday during plenary at the House of Representatives, where Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read letters from lawmakers notifying the chamber of their decision to switch parties.

The Oyo lawmakers who joined the APM are Anthony Adebayo, Adedeji Olajide, Sunday Makanjuola, Oyedeji Oyeshina, Fola Oyekunle and Adigun Adekunle.

In separate letters, the lawmakers attributed their departure from the PDP to the party’s lingering internal disputes and leadership crisis, which they said had created uncertainty ahead of the 2027 elections.

The latest development comes weeks after Governor Makinde reportedly moved to the APM and declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the party’s platform.

With the six defections, Makinde has now succeeded in bringing nearly half of Oyo State’s 14-member House of Representatives caucus into the APM fold.

The plenary session also witnessed several other political realignments across party lines.

Representing Katsina State, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri left the APC for the PDP, while Plateau lawmaker Musa Dalhatu also joined the PDP after citing concerns within the ruling party.

“After careful consideration of the issues in the APC and having consulted with my constituencies, I have resolved to join the PDP,” Dalhatu stated in his letter.

In Delta State, Etanabene Benedict defected from the Labour Party to the PDP, blaming internal challenges within the party.

The PDP also gained Alex Egbona, who left the APC and pledged continued commitment to his constituents despite the change in party affiliation.

Meanwhile, Edo lawmaker Esosa Iyawe announced his exit from the APC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, citing irreconcilable differences with the party’s state chapter.

Another lawmaker, Gbefwi Gaza of Nasarawa State, moved from the Social Democratic Party to the Labour Party.

The wave of defections highlights the shifting political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections, as parties reposition and lawmakers align with emerging political interests and alliances.