From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Site Engineer handling the flyover project at the Ramat Park, Benin, Engr. Femi Fatola has debunked the rumour making the rounds on the various social media platforms that the ongoing project has collapsed.

He debunked the rumour while speaking on “Breaking…

The flyover Akpakomiza is constructing at Ramat Park has collapsed and engineers have warned against any further work. Money wasted”, in Benin.

Engr. Fatola said that the bridge never collapsed as been peddled noting that work is going on in full swing.

Fatola said that the construction work has gone beyond 20 percent completion.

He said the project will be delivered to specifications and will be completed in 18 months time.

The Site Engineer further warned the members of the public not to believe the peddlers of false information, stressing that the if anyone is in doubt, they are at liberty to come and see things for themselves.

Recall that the flyover bridge project was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Company, (CCECC) by the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo and with the mandate to have it completed within 18 months.

Caption: The ongoing construction of the flyover bridge project at the Ramat Park, Benin