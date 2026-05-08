From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday submitted President Bola Tinubu’s nomination and expression of interest forms to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking the formal start of Tinubu’s quest for a second term in 2027.

A post by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha via his verified X handle @stanleynkwocha, said Shettima arrived the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, where he was warmly received by a high-powered delegation including state governors, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, and other party heavyweights.

Nkwocha tweeted: “AS LOYAL DEPUTY SUBMITS PRESIDENT TINUBU’S NOMINATION FORM

“Touted as a most loyal deputy to his boss, Vice President Kashim Shettima @officialSKSM has arrived at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre to officially submit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s @officialABAT nomination and expression of interest forms to the national officers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) @OfficialAPCNg .

“The Vice President, whose vibrancy, loyalty, partnership, support, competence, and performance in his deputizing role have been publicly acknowledged and appreciated by his boss, was received at the venue by a cross-section of state governors, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, among other political heavyweights.

“Recall that the President and his vice polled over 8 million votes to emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.

“This stage marks the beginning of President Tinubu’s quest for a fresh four-year term in office.

“May the Almighty God grant him victory.”