Shehu Sani mocks ADC leaders over Peter Obi, Kwankwaso exit

By Lawrence Agbo

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has ridiculed leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and their supporters over the departure of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party.

Reacting to the growing criticism directed at both politicians, the former lawmaker said their decision to leave should not be treated as a betrayal, arguing that politics is based on interest and not compulsion.

Obi and Kwankwaso, both major contenders in the 2023 presidential election, recently decided to part ways with the ADC as political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections continue to unfold.

Their exit triggered sharp reactions from some members of the party, especially supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who accused them of abandoning the coalition at a critical time.

Responding through a post on Facebook, Shehu Sani suggested that Obi and Kwankwaso likely sensed hidden political intentions within the party and chose to walk away before becoming trapped.

He compared the situation to a forced marriage, saying no one should be compelled to remain in a political arrangement that no longer serves their interest.

“Marriage is not by force,” he wrote.

He went further to accuse some ADC figures of wanting to use Obi and Kwankwaso merely as political tools to strengthen their own ambitions rather than offering genuine partnership.

According to him, the two politicians recognised the situation early enough and decided to leave before being drawn deeper into the arrangement.

Sani also used a metaphor to describe Obi’s exit, saying he “sighted the gang at Gwagwalada and ran away,” suggesting the former Anambra governor saw danger ahead and chose self-preservation.

“They wanted to rob Peter to pay Paul,Peter sighted the gang at Gwagwalada and he ran away,” he said.

His comments have added fresh fuel to the ongoing political debate surrounding the opposition coalition and the future of key players ahead of the 2027 presidential race.