Sexual decline as men age

Sexual activity declines with old age. But is this because of lack of ability , or lack of opportunity.

The decline in testosterone production is quite steady, from the age of 20 onwards – there is no sudden point at which old age takes effect, and in fact after the age of 60 the rate of decline eases off.

The decline of sexual activity does seem to follow the same kind of pattern. But there, are so many other factors affecting sexual performance in the older male, that it is unlikely that the testosterone level exercises a major influence. The amount of testosterone produced, even right to the end of life, is usually adequate for sexual activity.

In fact, at any time after puberty, sexual response and activity probably come to depend more and more on the higher centres of the brain – the hypothalamus and on the automatic (autonomous) nervous system, rather than on testosterone production.

The physical degeneration of aging naturally slows down the processes of sex. Semen production, erection and ejaculation all take more time and more stimulation.

The need and ability for orgasm declines. All this continues the decline observable in men from an early age. But in old age, some new factors appear.

Poverty may lead to poor nutrition with a resulting loss of energy and specifically sexual energy. And decline or disease in non-sexual bodily functions may make it difficult to perform sexual role. Nevertheless, a healthy and fit person should be capable of some sexual activity at any age.

The main causes of declining sexual activity may often be psychological. The percentage of men suffering from total impotence increases slightly through the middle years and more rapidly as old age is reached.

In old age, physical factor are certainly involved. Yet one major cause of total impotence, at any stage of life, seems to be psychological. It occurs more often in those, who have been sexually anxious, and for whom age provides a safe and valid excuse for ceasing sexual activity. In addition, the psychological trauma experienced by a male in middle age, when coming to terms with his life’s work and expectations, may lead to depression, disappointment and self-doubt, and this can sometimes affect future sexuality.

The availability and attitude of, and the feeling for, a sexual partner will also increase or lesson desire. Again, age may give an excuse for ending sexual relations that have been merely dutiful.

The prevalent attitude of an individual social surroundings, his national culture, religion, social contacts and intimate friends – can all impinge on the individuals attitude and thereby his performance.

Many people, for example, end their lives in institutions in which any continued interest in sexuality is looked on as obscene.

According to WebMD – Scientist still cannot agree on exactly what leads to sexual decline as men age. While hormone like testosterone play a role in sexual decline, it is not always clear how much of a difference they make.

If a man is in good physical and mental condition there is no reason you shouldn’t continue to enjoy your sex life as you get older.

Erectile dysfunction does become more common as you age. Your erections may happen less often and may be less firm, but it is not age itself that causes the problem as much as health problems that become more common with age, like heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity, and the drugs that treat them.

You need some testosterone to get aroused but it is not clear how much. It may vary from person to person. And though it is true your levels decline with age, scientists don’t know exactly how this affects sex drive.

Some men with “low” testosterone show normal sex drive, while others with high levels have sexual problems. Other medical issues, physical fitness and mental health could be more important factors.

Sexual decline in men as they age may generally come under these enumerated points below.

Low testosterone or deficiency may one way or the other contribute to decline in sexual interest because it eventually leads to fatigue, irritability erectile dysfunction, weight gain, trouble with concentration.

Certain medication you take, can affect your sex drive or make you lose interest in sex. Some of these drugs include antidepressants, blood pressure medications, corticosteroids, chemotherapy or radiation therapy, opioids, and anabolic steroids. If you think your medication is contributing to your sexual decline as you age consult your doctor.

Sexual problems like erectile dysfunctions, ejaculation disorders, can also lead to sexual decline as we age. The anxiety associated with the disappointing sexual performances, could dovetail into a vicious cycle.

Depression anxiety and stress are among the leading mental health factors, behind low libido and sexual decline as men age.

Depression can make you feel hopeless and detached while some anti-depressants can also decrease sexual desire as side effect.

Chronic illnesses and many health conditions interfere with hormone balance or blood flow, which can decrease sexual function. These include type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, obesity, kidney, liver or lung diseases.

Alcohol and recreational drugs could also contribute to sexual decline in men. Drinking too much alcohol can suppress testosterone production and impair your sexual performance.

Similarly tobacco, marijuana and illegal drugs can alter your hormones and decrease sexual interest.

Too little or too much exercise could contribute to sexual decline. Regular physical activity boosts mood, circulation and sexual health, but extremes in either direction can hurt your libido.

Too little exercise can lead to weight gain and fatigue; while over training can increase cortisol, the stress hormone and decrease testosterone.

Short term stress may cause temporary low libido but chronic stress can gradually decrease your testosterone levels and disrupt your sex drive.

Around half of Nigerian adults have such severe stress that it has negatively affected their behavior.

Learning to manage stress through mindfulness, therapy or relaxation techniques can help protect both your mental health and sexual function.

Low self – esteem and body image concerns can significantly affect your sexual confidence and cause you to lose interest in intimacy. These feelings often lead to performance anxiety, depression or relationship problems, which further diminish your libido as you age.

Your relationship itself can, influence your sexual desire as you age. Emotional distance, unresolved conflict or over familiarity with your partner may make you feel less, excited, connected or interested in sex.

In these cases couple’s counseling can help rebuild communication, intimacy and mutual desires and understanding, provided there are no age related debilitations that has killed your sexual desires.

Always be medically guided.

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