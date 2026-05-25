Senator Shehu Buba dumps APC for PRP

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Senator Shehu Buba Umar, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

According to Comrade Sabo Mohammed, his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, the senator announced his defection on Sunday, May 24, 2026, citing a lack of internal democracy, perceived marginalisation of party members, absence of fairness in party processes, and growing disregard for grassroots participation within the APC.

Senator Buba said his decision followed extensive consultations with political associates, youth groups, women’s organisations, party stakeholders and supporters across Bauchi South and the wider Bauchi State.

He described the PRP as a political platform rooted in justice, transparency, accountability and inclusiveness, adding that the party aligns with his commitment to people‑oriented leadership and constitutional democratic values.

According to him, the move is aimed at strengthening democratic governance, protecting the interests of ordinary citizens and ensuring more responsive representation for the people of Bauchi State.

The senator further stressed that Nigeria’s democracy can only thrive when political parties uphold internal democracy, fairness, equal opportunity and genuine participation of members in decision‑making processes.

He called for renewed commitment among patriotic leaders to address pressing national challenges, including poverty, unemployment, insecurity, economic hardship and weak governance structures.

“Our people deserve better governance, better opportunities, and leadership that truly listens to their concerns. Politics should be about service, justice, development, and improving the living conditions of the masses,” he said.

Senator Umar reaffirmed his focus on key development priorities, including youth empowerment and job creation, quality education and scholarships, improved healthcare delivery, agricultural development and food security, economic growth and poverty reduction, infrastructure development, women’s empowerment, and strengthened security and community development.

He also urged his supporters, political allies and well‑wishers to join him in the PRP to advance what he described as a collective struggle for good governance, social justice and sustainable development in Bauchi State.

Reassuring constituents, he pledged continued commitment to unity, progress and effective representation, promising to sustain purposeful leadership at all levels.

Political analysts say the senator’s defection marks a significant political shift in Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general elections and may reshape emerging alliances within the state’s political landscape.

The development is also being viewed as part of a broader wave of political realignment among key stakeholders advocating a more inclusive and people‑centred democratic process in Nigeria.