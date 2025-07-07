From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia-born cleric, Rev Uche Emenike of the Methodist Church Nigeria, has described Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as “a divine gift to Abia North” who should be given the necessary support to continue his good works in the zone.

Rev Emenike, who stated this at Ogudu Asaa in Isukwuato Local Government Area at the weekend, added that Senator Kalu’s track record in the Senate is unmatched and spiritually backed.

He issued a warning to political detractors, stating that any attempt to challenge Senator Kalu’s re-election in 2027 would amount to fighting against divine order.

“Heaven won’t be happy if anyone dares to contest against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the 2027 general elections. What Orji Uzor Kalu is doing, no one has ever done for us in the Senate. He is rebuilding communities, not just talking politics. Look at the numerous people he is empowering, the roads littered across our communities in Abia North, from Umunneochi to Isukwuato, from Bende to Abiriba, from Ohafia to Arochukwu; these are things we prayed for,” the clergyman said.

“Let me say it clearly, heaven will not be happy if anyone rises to oppose Senator Kalu in

2027. He is the Moses of Abia North. He has done what others before him failed to do. God has given him favour, and it is not man’s place to question divine arrangement.”

He condemned recent criticisms of Senator Kalu by one Chima Agbaeze, describing such as “an insult and against the will of the people and the hand of God.”

The cleric called on all to continue to support Senator Kalu for the attraction of more dividends of democracy to Abia North.