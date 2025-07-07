Flags off smart markets project in Kogi

By Sunday Ani

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has said that despite her suspension, she never stopped working for the people she represents.

She said she remained constantly engaged in delivering democratic dividends and pursuing her constituents’ welfare.

She made the remarks yesterday at the flag-off of her new project, the construction of smart markets in Okene and Okehi local government areas, a project designed to uplift local traders, particularly women, and strengthen grassroots economic development.

Each of the new markets, she said, would consist of 80 modern shops, comprising 40 lock-up units and 40 open stalls, complete with solar-powered electricity, boreholes, modern toilets, sockets in each shop, truck-friendly loading bays, and security-enhancing streetlights, all aimed at making the markets secure and efficient.

The projects are located at Ihima Central Market in Oboroke, Okehi LGA, and a new Community Market in Okene LGA, both chosen for their suitability and potential for expansion.

She noted that the project is part of her broader development plan for Kogi Central, which includes several other constituency interventions slated for rollout in the coming months.

The markets are expected to be completed and commissioned in November 2025, to coincide with her second anniversary in office.

She reiterated her inclusive approach to leadership, stating that service to the people transcends political affiliation, and reaffirmed her dedication to delivering lasting infrastructure and economic opportunities across the senatorial district.

Highlighting her inclusive approach to governance, she added: “I represent all the good people of Kogi Central at the Senate. Politics happens during elections, and after that, it’s performance that would impact everyone irrespective of political differences.”

The event was attended by traditional leaders, women’s groups, and youth organisations, who lauded her resilience, commitment, and continued service, despite facing persistent political hurdles.