From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate vowed to expose and hold accountable Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) violating the Federal Character principle, which mandates equitable representation in federal and state institutions under Sections 14(3) and 14(4) of the 1999 Constitution to prevent ethnic or regional dominance and promote national unity.

The Senate’s investigative hearing, which began on Tuesday, May 13, follows a motion by Minority Whip Senator Osita Ngwu on March 25, tasking the Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs to probe alleged violations.

Committee Chairman Senator Allwell Onyesoh condemned persistent non-compliance, stating, “The Federal Character Principle is central to our national cohesion. Persistent violations in recruitment and infrastructure distribution by many MDAs have undermined this goal.”

Onyesoh suggested establishing a Federal Character Compliance Tribunal to enforce accountability, noting the Federal Character Commission’s weak enforcement mechanisms. He emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s support, warning, “Anyone hoping to hide behind the presidency will be disappointed.” The committee plans investigative hearings, on-the-spot assessments, and stakeholder engagements, with Vice Chairman Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South) reaffirming the Senate’s commitment.

Agencies scheduled to appear next week include the Federal Character Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, Nigerian Ports Authority, National Pension Commission, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “This is not a witch-hunt,” Onyesoh clarified. “Our goal is corrective—to restore fairness and rebuild public trust.”