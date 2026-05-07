Senate approves N2.2tn FCT budget, earmarks N1.7tn for capital projects

Barau hails estimates as “top notch”, says Abuja is undergoing major transformation

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday passed the N2.285 trillion 2026 Statutory Appropriation Bill for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a substantial N1.741 trillion allocation dedicated to capital projects aimed at accelerating infrastructure and development across Abuja and the satellite towns.

The approval followed the consideration and adoption of the harmonised report of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on the FCT during plenary.

Presenting the report on behalf of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Ibrahim Bomai, the committee’s Vice-Chairman, Senator Austin Akobundu, said the joint committees recommended the sum of N2.285 trillion as the FCT statutory budget for the 2026 fiscal year from a projected revenue of N2.385 trillion.

He said the approved estimates comprised N165.7 billion for personnel costs, N378.2 billion for overhead expenditure and N1.741 trillion for capital projects.

According to him, capital expenditure accounts for 76.19 per cent of the budget, while recurrent expenditure stands at 23.8 per cent.

Akobundu said the budget proposal complied with constitutional provisions and emerged after extensive engagements with officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

“The committees met with the minister and other relevant officials of the FCTA and deliberated extensively on the subject matter,” he said.

Contributing to the debate, lawmakers described the budget as balanced and development-driven.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, commended the FCT minister for what he described as a well-structured budget capable of transforming the nation’s capital.

“Mr President, the budget is top-notch. I am the only one in the history of the legislature in this country who has had the opportunity to serve as chairman of the appropriation committee in the House and in the Senate.

“So when I see a good budget, I know it’s a good budget. We have to commend the FCT minister for doing a very good job.

“A budget in which you have a total of N2.2 trillion and, out of this, N1.7 trillion is going for capital.

“It shows his willingness and determination to continue to shape the FCT to the admiration of all,” he said.

Senator Abdul Ningi also described the budget as well-packaged and balanced, particularly in view of observations previously raised by the Senate Committee on FCT during oversight engagements last year.