From Kenneth Udeh

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed profound grief over the passing of the Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, describing him as a “selfless monarch and unifying figure, whose leadership promoted peace and stability in Zamfara and across Nigeria.”

In a statement issued on Friday, Senator Kalu reflected on his recent interaction with the late Emir, who conferred on him the traditional title Jarumin Gusau (Warrior of Gusau) in June, a gesture Kalu described as a great honour and testament to the Emir’s inclusive and nationalistic outlook.

“The death of His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, is a monumental loss to Nigeria.

“He was a visionary and peaceful leader, who placed the interests of his people and the nation above all else. His wise counsel, humility, and openhearted leadership earned him the respect and admiration of many. Nigeria has truly lost a bridge-builder.”

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Zamfara State, the Gusau Emirate Council, and the Emir’s family, urging them to draw strength from the legacy of service, dignity, and unity the late monarch leaves behind.

The Emir of Gusau passed away on Thursday in Abuja, after a protracted illness. He ascended the throne in 2015, and was widely revered for his calm, fatherly presence during periods of political and social tension.