By Steve Agbota

To strengthen collaboration and enhance operational efficiency, the Customs Area Controller of Seme Area Command, Comptroller Benedict Oramalugo, has embarked on courtesy visits to key traditional leaders and security agencies in Badagry, Lagos State.

The two-day visit was to emphasise the Command’s unwavering commitment to promoting strong relationships with stakeholders, reinforcing security measures and promoting seamless trade facilitation in the region.

This information was contained in a press statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Isah Sulaimon.

During the engagement, Comptroller Oramalugo paid homage to the Oba Akran of Badagry and the Oba of Iberoko, acknowledging the crucial role of traditional institutions in maintaining peace and stability.

He reiterated the importance of synergy between Customs and local authorities in ensuring a secure and conducive environment for legitimate trade.

As part of efforts to enhance inter-agency cooperation, the Customs boss also visited top security formations, including the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Nigerian Army 243 RECCE Battalion Regiment, the Nigerian Police Division, Badagry and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Discussions during these engagements centred on strengthening intelligence-sharing, improving border security, and fostering a more coordinated approach to tackling smuggling and other transborder crimes.

Comptroller Oramalugo emphasized that effective stakeholder collaboration remains a cornerstone of the Command’s strategy to optimize revenue generation, enhance border security, and contribute to national development.

In his words: “Our mission at Seme Area Command goes beyond revenue collection; it extends to ensuring national security and fostering economic growth. Strong partnerships with traditional institutions and security agencies are vital in achieving these objectives.

“When I was posted to the Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, the CGC told me to meet all sister agencies and seek synergy with them to combat smuggling here.

“I need your collaboration here in the Seme command to succeed. I want your assurance that when we are overwhelmed with smugglers you will always come to assist us to combat them.

“I am here to build synergy with other security agencies so that I can succeed like I did in other commands. We are all working for the Nigeria State.”