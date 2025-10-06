From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday preside over a crucial strategic meeting with the Council of State and Police Council, aimed at addressing national security and policing challenges.

This would be his second council of state meeting he would be presiding, the first was held on August 12, 2024 with key attendees including former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as virtual participation by retired Generals Abdulsalami Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon.

The Council of State is a statutory body recognised by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) plays crucial advisory role in nation’s governance.

Council which comprises of the President as Chairman and Vice President as Vice Chairman, has all former presidents and Heads of State, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, all state governors and Attorney-General of the Federation as members.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, issued the invitation to members of both councils for this hybrid meeting, which will take place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa. Akume requested members of the councils to attend either physically or virtually.

According to Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Affairs Office, Emanso Umobong, the meeting will focus on discussing matters of national importance and key issues affecting national security across the country.

She listed the schedule for the day tp include that the Council of State will convene at 1:00 pm, followed by the Police Council at 2:00 pm.

The statement was signed by Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen.