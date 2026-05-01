S’Court ends PDP factional crisis, affirms party unity –Wike

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the Supreme Court’s ruling, yesterday, has united the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ending all internal factions and parallel leadership disputes.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, he hailed the apex court’s decision as a final resolution to the party’s crises. He dismissed claims that the judgment affirmed the suspension of the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, insisting that no such matter was before the court.

“Today, the Supreme Court has brought to an end the so-called factions of the PDP. There are no more factions in the party. There is only one PDP,” he said.

The minister explained that the court dismissed appeals against lower court judgments, validating the PDP’s convention and current leadership. “The Supreme Court has validated our convention and set aside all claims to any parallel structure. What this means is that the PDP has come to stay as one united party,” he stated.

He urged political actors to adhere to legal frameworks, warning against undermining party rules. “The fact that you are in a position does not mean you can act outside the law. There are rules guiding party activities and those rules must be followed,” he added.

He downplayed defectors from the crisis as “not electoral assets; they are liabilities,” while inviting those who left in uncertainty to return. “Those who left are not electoral assets; they are liabilities. However, those who left out of uncertainty may reconsider and return now that the situation is clear,” he said.

On opposition coalitions, he rejected alliances without national focus. “We do not believe in opposition for opposition’s sake. Our approach is constructive, not destructive,” he noted.

He affirmed the PDP’s role as Nigeria’s leading opposition, crediting the ruling to rule of law. “The PDP is stable, united and ready to play its role effectively. What has happened today is a victory for the rule of law and internal democracy,” he concluded.