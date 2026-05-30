School abductions destroying pupils’ sense of safety — AGCRF

By Oluseye Ojo

The Amazing Grace Children Rights Foundation (AGCRF) has raised concern over the growing wave of school abductions across Nigeria.

It warned that the trend is destroying pupils’ sense of safety and creating fear among children and teachers nationwide.

The foundation said persistent attacks on schools and the kidnapping of pupils and students are robbing children of the peace of mind required for learning, while threatening the future of education in the country.

Speaking on the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, held annually on May 27, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AGCRF, Mrs. Grace Omoye Adeyemi, lamented that more than 100 students had reportedly been abducted across the country this month alone.

She described the situation as unacceptable and called on governments at all levels to urgently strengthen security around schools and ensure the rescue of children still in captivity.

Adeyemi cited recent incidents, including the May 15, 2026 abduction of 46 students and teachers by terrorists on motorbikes from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinle; and L.A. Primary School, all in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

She also referenced the abduction of about 50 students in Borno State around the same period, as well as separate attacks in Katsina and Zamfara states.

She added that AGCRF’s annual ‘Be Bold’ programme, held on the Children’s Day, focused on praying for kidnapped children, empowering young people to speak out against abuse and reassuring vulnerable children that hope still exists for a better future.

According to her, beyond the physical trauma suffered by victims and their families, the recurring attacks are leaving many children psychologically traumatised and fearful of returning to classrooms.

In a statement titled, ‘Nigeria’s Future in Captivity,’ Adeyemi warned that insecurity around schools was gradually turning education into a frightening experience.

“The government should not wait until children of elites and notable public figures are kidnapped before providing adequate security in schools and aggressively pursuing the release of those in captivity,” she said.