By Seyi Babalola

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has declared Thursday, June 26, 2025, as the first day of Muharram, the start of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Wednesday evening, Dhul Hijjah 29.

The Supreme Court issued its ruling after the Crescent Sighting Committee validated reliable testimony verifying the moon’s sighting.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted the court’s statement, which included prayers for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and a call for Muslim unity in the year ahead.

The confirmation was also shared on social media by @HaramainInfo, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, which posted on Wednesday:

“1st Muharram 1447 – Thursday, 26 June 2025. Crescent for the new Islamic year was sighted this evening. The new Hijri year begins tomorrow.”

In Nigeria, the National Moonsighting Committee, the official account of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), also confirmed the date in a post on X on Thursday midnight, stating:

“His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto has declared Thursday, 26/6/2025 as 1st Muharram 1447 AH. The crescent for the new Islamic year and the month of Muharram was SEEN today.”

The important day of Ashura, which falls on the tenth of Muharram, will be commemorated on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Ashura has great religious importance, particularly for fasting and reflection among Muslims worldwide.