By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for its pivotal role in transforming traffic management and contributing significantly to the growth of the state’s economy over the past 25 years.

Speaking through his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the unveiling of the 2nd Lagos Traffic Conference held at Eko Hotels and Suites, the governor highlighted the importance of LASTMA in maintaining order on Lagos roads.

The event was held in commemoration of the agency’s 25th anniversary, with the theme “Enhancing traffic efficiency and safety on Lagos roads: Challenges, opportunities, and innovations”.

Sanwo-Olu vowed that the state would no longer tolerate attacks on LASTMA personnel and assured that perpetrators would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

He praised the dedication and professionalism of the agency’s officers, describing them as the “thin yellow line” standing between order and chaos on the roads.

“I want to specially recognise the men and women of LASTMA who have dedicated themselves, often under challenging and perilous circumstances, to the critical task of keeping Lagos moving,” he said.

He also paid tribute to officers who had lost their lives in the line of duty, noting that the future of LASTMA lies in technological transformation.

According to him, the government is planning investments in artificial intelligence-powered systems, automated number plate recognition, drone surveillance, and intelligent transportation infrastructure.

In his keynote address, Mr Sridhar Uttara, President of the US-based engineering consulting firm Infotran, recommended that Lagos build a Unified Mobility Control Centre and expand its IT systems across key transport corridors.

He also called for investment in AI training for traffic officers, smart mobility labs, and equity-focused infrastructure.

Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, said the silver jubilee celebration was not merely ceremonial but focused on practical traffic solutions.

He noted that LASTMA officers play a broader role beyond clearing congestion, including saving lives during accidents and coordinating emergency response.

Giwa acknowledged the challenges the agency faces, such as rapid urban population growth, driver indiscipline, and poor public perception of uniforms.