Sanwo-Olu completes 362 roads, unveils massive infrastructure gains

By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State has completed 362 roads covering approximately 347 kilometres since 2019, while simultaneously expanding healthcare, justice, education and digital infrastructure as part of a broad strategy to transform the state into a globally competitive megacity.

The state government disclosed the achievements during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja, where officials highlighted major infrastructure projects delivered under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at the briefing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, said the administration had maintained an aggressive infrastructure renewal programme despite rising construction costs and prevailing economic challenges.

According to him, 130 roads spanning about 113 kilometres were completed within the last year alone, adding to several projects already commissioned across Lagos’ five divisions.

Among the strategic projects delivered are the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge and approach roads, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road in Agege, Abaranje Road in Alimosho, and key road networks in Badagry and Ikorodu.

Daramola also disclosed that several major projects have been completed and are awaiting commissioning. These include sections of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway corridor, Gberigbe Road in Ikorodu, Aka-Kemberi Road in Ojo, Ijegun-Ijagemo Road and Akesan-Igando Road in Alimosho.

He added that other critical projects, including the Igbogbo-Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Igbe Road, Agric-Isawo-Konu-Arepo Road and the Lagos-Badagry carriageway, are at advanced stages and scheduled for commissioning.

“As part of our long-term infrastructure strategy, we are constructing resilient infrastructure that strengthens economic lifelines, improves mobility and enhances the everyday lives of over 20 million Lagosians,” Daramola said.

The state government said it is also investing heavily in social infrastructure to improve public service delivery.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, said the administration’s infrastructure-led development agenda is focused on addressing long-standing deficits while laying a foundation for sustainable economic growth.

He noted that work is progressing on major government projects, including the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administrative Complex and Revenue House in Alausa, both designed to improve efficiency in public service operations.

Olayinka revealed that healthcare remains a key priority, with the construction of a 280-bed General Hospital in Ojo, a 150-bed Massey Children’s Hospital, and a 1,500-bed Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre in Ketu-Ejinrin advancing steadily.

According to him, the projects will significantly improve access to healthcare services and create employment opportunities.

He said the Ojo General Hospital project has already generated about 600 jobs, while the Massey Children’s Hospital project has created approximately 750 jobs.

In the justice sector, he highlighted the commissioning of the Commercial Court at Tapa on Lagos Island and ongoing construction and renovation of magistrates’ courts, judges’ quarters, police facilities and mediation centres aimed at strengthening the administration of justice.

The state also reported significant investments in education infrastructure, including projects at Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Education and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, alongside renovations at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

Other projects highlighted include the redevelopment of the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, remodelling of Teslim Balogun Stadium and other sporting facilities, construction of an Elderly Care Home in Epe, fire stations, police barracks and a new Lagos State Data Centre.

Daramola further disclosed that the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency facilitated investments for the deployment of about 30,000 kilometres of fibre duct infrastructure and attracted approximately $22 million in foreign direct investment to support fibre optic expansion across the state.

He said the initiative would boost broadband penetration, accelerate digital inclusion and strengthen Lagos’ smart-city aspirations.

While acknowledging challenges such as flooding, climate change, infrastructure vandalism and escalating construction costs, the officials maintained that the government remains committed to delivering resilient and future-ready infrastructure capable of supporting the state’s growing population and economic ambitions.