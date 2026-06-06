Samuel Ogunyooye buries father at emotional ceremony

With Funsho Arogundade

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Samuel Ogunyooye, the United States-based founder of Cheser Media and Senior Pastor of The Glory of God Cherubim & Seraphim Church (Agbo Jesu), has laid to rest his beloved father, the late Special Apostle and Prophet Joseph Ijaola Ogunyoye, at a solemn and emotional ceremony held in Lagos.

The deceased, popularly known as Atunbi Jesu, passed away on March 7, 2026 at the age of 87. He was widely recognised as the pioneering Cherubim & Seraphim (Agbo Jesu) Missionary to the United States and the Diaspora. His funeral service took place on Friday, May 29, at The Arcade of Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos. The programme was coordinated by renowned broadcaster, Special Apostle Taiwo Akinshola. The service included praises, tributes, and a tone of thanksgiving for a life well lived. In his sermon, His Eminence Dr. Harold Olusegun Demuren, Deputy Baba Aladura of ESOCS Church, highlighted the importance of living a life with purpose dedicated to God and service to humanity. Following the service was a reception held at Eagle Club, Surulere, Lagos, attended by dignitaries from various sectors.

Speaking about his father, Ogunyooye said: “I now know the value of my dad more than when he was even alive. It’s happiness all the way for me. Yes, we have lost him, but it’s joy all the way for us. He has always taught me that life is not about living, but about living for God and for good.

“He was a prophet, a prophet of purity. He has always taught us to live righteously no matter the situation we are passing through, so that will stick with me anytime. He was a man of faith, and that has been passed down to all his children, spiritual and biological.”