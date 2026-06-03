Saheed Osupa demands release of abducted kids, says poor people can’t be calm in pain

Fuji music maestro, Saheed Osupa has asked the authorities to immediately secure the release of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State, stating that poor people could not be expected to remain docile in pain.

Osupa said this during a performance in Ogudu, Lagos on Tuesday.

He emphasised that the government owed the citizenry security and must do whatever necessary to protect them.

He said, “Do whatever you can, they should release this children. Their parent didn’t benefit from the money of this country. Find a way to settle this between yourselves.

“Leave this children out of it. The government should think of how to rescue them very fast. Government should make decision fast! Do whatever it takes.

“We cannot be calm in pains. The poor people in the country are calm in pain why should it cost their lives? It should not be this way.”

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and civil society organisations on Tuesday commended a protest to compel the government to rescue the abducted schoolchildren and teachers who have been in captivity since May 15.