By Seyi Babalola

Ruth Kadiri, a popular Nollywood actress, has finally addressed rumours that she keeps her husband, Mr Ezerika, out of the public eye.

In an interview on Diary of a Naija Girl’s Dear Ife podcast, Kadiri stated that her marriage is private not out of secrecy, but because she wishes to avoid controversy.

According to the mother of two, her husband is quite interested in her public life, and they frequently attend events together.

The actress further revealed that her husband prefers to maintain a low profile. She expressed confusion over why people expect her to showcase her marriage publicly.

She said, “We go to church together, we attend events together, my life is not as private as people think. In the events I organize, my husband is always there.”

“For clarity, my husband is not a secret. People who know me, know him. And for me, that’s enough. Like, I don’t know why I will sit down and be thinking, what am I proving?”