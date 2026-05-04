Road accident: Police fire teargas as UNICROSS students protest death of victims

It was a chaotic scene in Calabar on Monday as students of University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) staged a protest over the death of three of their schoolmates and one staff member after a May 1 accident.

A video of the protest which circulated on social media shows the students converged at a roundabout in Calabar bearing placards and banners with varying inscriptions.

The protesters also sang solidarity songs.

The protesters, who later marched to the General Hospital, Calabar, alleged that the facility rejected the victims when they were brought for treatment.

After visiting the hospital, it was learnt, the students proceeded to the Governor’s Office, Calabar, where police reportedly dispersed them with teargas.

In another clip of the protest, some policemen attached to the Police Crime Patrol Response Unit can be seen firing teargas from a patrol van as the protesters scampered for safety.

SunOnline gathered that the road traffic crash that caused the protest occurred when a Toyota Coaster bus conveying about 24 students and one staff of the institution collided with a truck along the Calabar–Itu highway in Odukpani LGA of the state.

Three students and the staff member died in the incident, the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Onen Ebri confirmed in a Saturday statement.