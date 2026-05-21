Rivers will have peace under LP  — Guber aspirant

From Idu Jude Abuja

Chieftain of the Labour Party and 2027 Gubernatorial aspirant in Rivers State, Prince Chioma Chinwo, has reassured his ability to politically unite all warring groups in Rivers State to usher in a people-oriented government for enduring Development, if elected.

Prince Chiom who spoke in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun shortly after appearing before the LP screening committee on Wednesday in Abuja, emphasized that the lack of unity among the political class in the state, is robbing the people of proper economic growth.

He highlighted that there has not been meaningful development in Rivers State over the past two decades, despite the state’s enormous resources, owing largely to political wrangling.

“If you take a look at Rivers State and the level of development in the last 20 years, it is practically nothing to write home about. This is because the state is currently in the hands of self-serving individuals who do not care about the people. So I’m coming to change the narrative.”

On his capacity to square up against the incumbent in the state, he argued that politics in Rivers State, and across the country has changed lately. He added that the days of political Godfatherism are gradually coming to an end. He said the current Governor of the state, for wrong reasons is presently struggling to make a reasonable impact as Governor.

“As I told you earlier, politics in Rivers State is grassroots-based and it is all about who you are, and what people know that you can offer. And from what we are getting right now, Governor Fubara, is politically nowhere because of the Godfatherism syndrome. So it is now obvious that some of them who found themselves there did so because they were breastfed, and that is what we are coming to the end of, and without it, the state will continue to suffer setbacks.

On the capacity of an opposition to challenge the incumbent, Prince Chioma, explained that the LP, remains deeply rooted with an already existing structure established in 2023. He said, “Yes it is still there, and we are still waiting to use it for our grassroots mobilization. This is because the party has shown capacity for holding on despite challenges”.

Meanwhile, the LP Chieftain had shrugged off the possibility of stepping down for anyone if contacted. “I doubt if anyone should, because they know who I am. They know that we have different political ideologies and different ways of belief. Not even my followers would subscribe to that because I seek their approval before making decisions because whichever political party I belong to, I need their support so they are part of the decision-making.”

While commending the screening committee members led by Senator Nenadi Usman, and their capacity to do a good job of selecting among the candidates, he added that his experience during the exercise, shows that there is a great deal of equity and justice in the process.

Why pledge loyalty to the party, conceded to any form of primary election agreed by aspirants as stated by the constitution.