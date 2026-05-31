Rivers guber candidate for 2027 will be determined by Rainbow Coalition – Wike

By Lawrence Agbo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said the governorship candidate for Rivers State in the 2027 election will emerge through a collective decision of the Rainbow Coalition and not through individual declarations or endorsements.

Speaking at a luncheon organised for coalition candidates in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Wike stated that the alliance, made up of the Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress, Labour Party and Action Alliance, has not selected a governorship flag bearer.

According to him, the only decision already taken by the coalition is its support for Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“The Rainbow Coalition, we have not chosen who will be the governor of Rivers State. But we have party candidates who have emerged under the Rainbow Coalition. The only decision we have taken is that we are going to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Wike said.

The former Rivers governor described the coalition as the dominant political platform in the state, insisting that aspirants seeking elective offices must align with it to stand a realistic chance of success.

“If you want to be important in the politics of Rivers State, come and join the Rainbow Coalition. If you want to be governor, come here. If you want to be senator, come here,” he said.

Wike also cautioned aspirants against celebrating victory prematurely, saying no individual had secured the coalition’s endorsement for the governorship race.

He urged candidates from the four participating parties to continue mobilising support at the grassroots while awaiting the coalition’s final decision on a consensus candidate.

The minister said the alliance was formed to promote unity and development in Rivers State, regardless of political affiliations, and to end divisions that have long shaped the state’s political landscape.

“What is important is that we must talk about the development of our state. We must talk about the unity of our state,” he added.

Wike further downplayed the growing profile of smaller political parties, including the African Democratic Congress, arguing that established parties such as the PDP, APC and Labour Party remain better positioned to contest and win elections across the country.

He maintained that the Rainbow Coalition would ultimately decide its governorship candidate through consultation and consensus among its member parties ahead of the 2027 polls.